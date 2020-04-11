The Association of Professional Cyclists (CPA) rules out accepting universal pay cuts | News News





Road cycling is economically vulnerable due to its heavy dependence on sponsorship

The Association of Professional Cyclists (CPA) has promised to work with teams and the world governing body UCI to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on sport, but has ruled out accepting universal pay cuts.

Several teams, including Bahrain-McLaren, Mitchelton-Scott, CCC, Astana and Lotto-Soudal have already agreed to cuts or deferred payments with the brokers, while AIGCP, an agency representing the teams, is seeking additional measures.

But the CPA said that each team's circumstances were different and that it would not accept a one-size-fits-all answer in the sport.

CPA Secretary General Laura Mora said: "We will never accept a general reduction in wages; we will evaluate each case individually and study how to limit problems with specific help and strategies.

"We are all in the same boat, in the middle of a storm, and to save everyone, we must respect common principles and really work as a team."

The CPA statement comes a day after the UCI revealed that senior management must reduce their wages and that there must be partial or full leave for 130 employees.

Road cycling is economically vulnerable due to its heavy reliance on sponsorship, which can represent 80-95 percent of a team's budget.

The races have been on hiatus since Paris-Nice ended a day earlier, on March 14, with no clear idea of ​​when he might return.

The Tour de France, a race considered vital to the budgets of various teams, remains on the schedule, which will begin on June 27, but organizers are exploring options to delay it until later in the summer.

On Friday, the Ineos team announced that it would help its parent company, Ineos, distribute free hand sanitizer to NHS hospitals after the chemical company converted some of its plants to produce it.

The debate over cycling wages reflects what happens in various other sports.