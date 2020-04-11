That's why Hayley Williams of Paramore turned down the biggest collaboration of her career – here's who she might have been with.

Hayley Williams is only 31 years old and a legend in her own right. Paramore is one of the most popular bands of the 2000s and its music touches fans of any genre.

Whether it's a classic you first heard in Twilight or the super-successful life anthem Ain’t It Fun, you've probably had a Paramore song on your playlist at some point and most fans still have it.

The leader, Hayley Williams, recently took a break from the music group where she worked on a solo album. Between the time of the group's last album and now, she has been through the drainer.

Williams has struggled with anxiety and depression in addition to divorce.

Returning to music has been a therapy for her. During recent interviews to promote his solo debut, he revealed that he had a chance to collaborate with one of the world's most famous artists right now: Lil Uzi Vert.

Uzi has just released his long-awaited album Eternal Atake and its deluxe version. If you are a fan of Uzi, you will know that he is a superfan of Paramore and you have probably seen the viral video of him vibrating with one of his songs.

Having a great day. ++ ®☀️🌬 pic.twitter.com/hoTccJYsDD – BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 7, 2016

Hayley has nothing against Uzi and decided to decline the opportunity because of something surprising: he is too famous.

She revealed to Zane Lowe, “ I remember Uzi also asked me to do some things with him and I know the fans will be very mad at me for saying this, but I literally wrote it back on Instagram and said & # 39; & # 39 ;. Dude, I love you so much, but I don't want to be that famous. "I told him we were getting ready to take a break. Obviously he had a lot of problems that no one knew about and I thought," Brother, I just need to disappear. "I don't want to be that kind of person. famous. " Because that's … He's like a great artist, man. My stepbrother is obsessed with them. I was angry when I told him the story. "

Hayley's fame is nothing to scoff at. Do you think I should rethink your answer?



