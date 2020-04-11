That is why you received that alert about the stay-at-home for the Colorado coronavirus.

That thunderous noise you have on your phone this morning? That was the way Colorado told him that the statewide order to stay home is still in effect.

Originally, Saturday was scheduled to be the end of Governor Jared Polis' mandate to stay home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.

But on Monday night, the governor extended the order until April 26.

As a reminder, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wanted to make sure people understood that the order had been extended and that Saturday would not be a day to return to normal routines, an agency spokesman said in an email. electronic.

Health officials have said that social distancing measures and a stay-at-home mandate have been very effective in curbing transmission of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Still, Polis and other top officials have reiterated that Colorado is not out of the woods with the new coronavirus, and that social distancing remains critical in preventing a surge in patients that would overwhelm hospitals.