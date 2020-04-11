Texans love Easter M,amp;M according to Google data – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Although there won't be many Easter gatherings this Sunday, it seems that people are still interested in Easter sweets.

The following map is based on Google trending data for the past 30 days, showing the Easter sweets that each state is most interested in.

Easter candy preference is all over the map, but Texas and Oklahoma, along with seven other states, prefer Easter M,amp;M.

There also seem to be some small regional pockets of similar tastes, for interest, the Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and West Virginia group all prefer Reese's peanut butter eggs.

Eight different sweets dominated the map, while some popular treats like Lindt Chocolate Carrots didn't win any status.

Peeps are always an interesting topic this time of year, as it seems like people fall into two categories … love or hate them entirely, just like corn candy on Halloween.

The breakdown was as follows:

Easter M & M’s – 9 states

Chocolate eggs – 8 states

Chocolate bunnies – 8 states

Peeps – 7 states (by far the most polarizing of Easter candy)

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs – 7 states

Cadbury Eggs – 5 states

Jelly Beans – 4 states

Robin Eggs – 2 states

The map was created by the cooking and barbecue site serioussmoked.com.