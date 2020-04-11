telecommunications news: TRAI recommends making decoder interoperability mandatory – Latest news

New Delhi: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India recommended on Saturday that all cable and DTH (STB) decoders provided to customers should support interoperability and urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to make it mandatory by introducing the provisions necessary. Interoperable decoders will allow consumers to change their DTH operator without purchasing a new decoder. Currently, STBs implemented in cable TV networks are not interoperable: the same STB cannot be used interchangeably by different service providers.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) also recommended the mandatory provision of a common USB port based interface for all digital televisions in India.

"All decoders in India must support technical interoperability in principle, that is, each STB provided to a consumer must be interoperable," TRAI recommended.

TRAI also requested the creation of a coordination committee by the R,amp;B Ministry with members of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, TRAI, Office of Indian Standards (BIS) and representatives of television manufacturers.

"The committee can direct the implementation of the revised STB standards for both the DTH segment and the cable television segment," he said.

The lack of interoperability of STBs between different service providers not only deprives the customer of the freedom to change their service provider, but also creates an obstacle to technological innovation, improvement in service quality and overall growth of the service. sector, TRAI said.



The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) may include an appropriate clause or condition in the cable television network permit, registration or Rule that requires all operators of distribution platforms (DTH and multiple system operators) to mandatorily facilitate the provision of services through interoperable STBs provided by DPOs or purchased by open market consumers, he said.

The MIB, in collaboration with the BIS, should make appropriate modifications to the specific standards for STBs, TRAI said.

He said that DTH and MSO players should have six months to adopt "DVB CI + 2.0 standards (with USB CAM)" in line with ETSI (Europan Telecommunications Standards Institute) standards.

Those specifications should compel TV manufacturers to provide all digital TVs with at least one open interface port based on DVB CI Plus 2.0 standards that allow a simple USB CAM connection to allow reception of television signals, he said. TRAI.

They must also provide digital TVs with built-in tuners to allow reception of television content through satellite and cable platforms, he said.