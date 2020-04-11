Telecommunications infrastructure companies ask BSNL to immediately remove Rs 1.5 billion for continued services – Latest news

Telecommunications infrastructure companies have asked state-run firm BSNL to settle quotas totaling Rs 1.5 billion urgently, saying they cannot cover the critical expenses necessary to maintain the telecommunications company's network. Non-payment, the firms said, has so far already resulted in the interruption of mobile service in various parts of the country.

The group of eight infrastructure firms under the auspices of the Association of Tower Providers and Industry Infrastructure (TAIPA) wrote Thursday to BSNL President and Managing Director PK Purwar seeking the settlement of the fees as they They face problems paying for electricity, diesel and batteries. acquisitions, etc. to maintain the network of the telecommunications PSU that caused the interruption of service in several areas.

"The situation has become very critical now, with a total outstanding BSNL quota amounting to approximately Rs 1.5 billion, which has been pending for a long time. We expect urgent intervention and the support of the CMD, BSNL in the matter,quot; TAIPA Director General TR Dua said in a statement.

He said that telecommunications infrastructure companies are already facing financial problems and are working hard to manage the networks during the current lockdown period.

A query sent to BSNL in this regard did not generate an immediate response.

TAIPA has requested urgent intervention on behalf of Indus Towers Ltd, ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd, Tower Vision Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Space Telelink Ltd, Applied Solar Technologies and Coslight India Limited.

Of the total, BSNL owes Rs 606.4 crore to mobile tower company ATC, Rs 488 crore to broadband technology firm Sterlite Technologies, Rs 127 crore to Indus Towers, Rs 118.2 crore to Tower Vision and Rs 100 million rupees to Bharti Infratel.

"There is an urgent need for intervention and support regarding the settlement of outstanding dues from our IP-1 members (category of infrastructure providers) because our members face a major cash crisis," said Dua.

TAIPA said that telecommunications infrastructure companies face problems in making rent payments to owners where BSNL sites are installed, paying electricity bills for BSNL towers, acquiring diesel and batteries, and others. Backup storage devices for BSNL telecommunication tower sites.

He said there are challenges in maintaining uptime under service level agreements "for BSNL tower sites, which is causing disruptions to the BSNL network and blackouts in nearby areas of the sites."

Telecommunications operators body COAI also urged the telecommunications department on Wednesday to order PSUs, including BSNL and MTNL, to remove Rs 20 billion of outstanding cumulative quotas from communications and network equipment manufacturers, network providers infrastructure and other providers.



The Association of Indian Cellular Operators (COAI), in a letter to telecoms secretary Anshu Prakash, had noted the distress felt by its member companies over outstanding PSU quotas and said the non-payment of quotas "adds to critical financial problems for our member companies facing serious limitations in terms of cash flows due to the slowdown in economic activities in the current situation. "

"Furthermore, this huge scale of delays and non-compliance with contractual commitments by public sector units is very detrimental to global trade sentiment towards India," said the COAI.

Despite the aid package, BSNL losses increased more than 2.5 times to Rs 39,089 crore during the period April to December 2019.

The public sector telecommunications company had recorded a loss of Rs 14,904 crore in the previous financial year 2018-19.

About 78,000 BSNL employees have opted for the government-supported voluntary retirement scheme in the aid package that has significantly reduced the company's salary burden.