Telecom companies reject TRAI call to provide talk time credit to all customers – Latest News

The telecommunications industry has rejected Trai's call to provide talk time credit and extended validity to all prepaid mobile phone users, saying that telecom companies had offered benefits worth Rs 600 million to low-income subscribers to stay connected during the lockout, and extending it to everyone – customer pay was not justified.

The response from COAI, whose members include Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, comes just days after Trai detained telecoms companies with a selective approach to extend validity and grant credit in talk time.

The sector regulator had insisted that uninterrupted services must be guaranteed for all prepaid subscribers amid the ongiong blockade.

Presenting a strong defense, the industry has said that adequate measures have already been taken to ensure that those who really need support due to the unavailability of recharging options receive help to overcome the situation. This was done by the industry despite current financial stress.

COAI said that should Trai and the government still feel the need to extend benefits to all subscribers of prepaid phone features, this should be provided in the form of a subsidy to the telecommunications sector like many other essential services.

"This could be adequately offset by the USO Fund, where more than Rs 51.5 billion rupees are unused as of March 31, 2020," the COAI said in a letter to the Indian Telecom Regulatory Authority (Trai) on Thursday.

The industry association said that despite the financial stress facing the sector, telecom operators have taken the necessary steps to support low-income users who are at the bottom of the pyramid and are not in a position to recharge your prepaid services.

Operators have offered extended validity for continuation services and the benefits of talk time to ensure that those who really need help can stay in touch can make essential calls.

The expectation to extend the benefits to all prepaid users, even those with the means to recharge, is not appropriate, he said.

"It is respectfully stated that this is an individual decision of the operator depending on its assessment," said COAI.

Providing benefits indiscriminately even to privileged clients would amount to an "unjustified subsidy,quot; to a larger section "with a great loss to the industry," the agency said, arguing that doing so would also deter other clients, those who diligently use various digital media and not digital. – recharge.

COAI set the value of the benefits announced by telecommunications companies for low-income users, above Rs 600 crore, even conservatively.

"Although the sector is going through a very challenging phase, telecommunications service providers make sure that the nation remains connected and functioning as we continue our fight against the new COVID-19 outbreak," he added.

COAI said that its member operators are of the opinion that adequate recharging options are available and that there have been increased avenues in recent days for subscribers to recharge from their homes.

Alternative channels such as bank ATMs, pharmacies and an extensive network of supermarkets have also been activated.

These measures have ensured that around 80-90 percent of the subscriber base can recharge.



Customers who really needed the support of telecommunications service providers for the continuation of their services in the initial period of the blockade were estimated to be in the range of 80-100 million, while the operators collectively extended the benefits for the continuation of the services to about 280-300 million subscribers, he said.

"Therefore, we are puzzled to see the letter issued by the authority to our members," he said.

The industry has urged Trai to take into account the "dire financial situation,quot; of the operators, adding that the commercial viability of telecoms companies also needs balanced consideration.

"Currently, the sector is in a very unstable situation that is reeling from huge debts and the current scenario of the sector is in doubt due to commercial viability," said COAI, adding that the financial stress facing the industry has It has been recognized by all and Trai has also issued a consultation document on minimum prices.

"… we cannot believe that it is Trai's intention that such benefits be provided indiscriminately even to those privileged who can afford such services and do not need incentives or provisions to take advantage of continuous mobile services," the association said.