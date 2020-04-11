Teens still like Apple over Samsung, and it's not even close – BGR

85% of teens have iPhones, according to a new survey.

According to a new survey by the Piper Sandler Companies, teens still prefer Apple's iPhone over Android devices like Samsung for a long mile. The data is a bit surprising given that Samsung's flagships, in particular, can be more or less face-to-face with the iPhone these days. Still, Apple has long had a brand cache that other companies, no matter how hard they try or how much money they spend, can't match.

The survey in question received responses from 5,200 teens, with an average age of about 16, in 41 states. When the dust died down, 85% of respondents indicated that they own an iPhone. That's an absolutely staggering number and underscores the strength of the Apple brand among younger generations.

Additionally, the survey found that 88% of respondents indicated that they want an iPhone to be their next smartphone. In other words, Apple's share of the teen smartphone market, impressively, still has room to grow. It is also worth noting that the 85% and 88% figures above represent "new record highs in the polls."

So what exactly is the reason behind the huge popularity of iPhone among teenagers? It is difficult to determine a single reason, but there may be something in the notion that people generally prefer blue chat bubbles with two iPhone users instead of the green bubbles that arise when an iPhone user chats with an Android user. .

Admittedly, it sounds crazy, but you can recall a story from last year in which an IT manager discovered that most of his team of 500 people ordered iPhones instead of Android devices for the same reason.

On a related note, Apple has long demonstrated a gift for attracting younger customers, a skill that dates back to the company's iPod advertising in the early 2000s. Since then, whether it's deserved or not Apple has managed to position itself as one more company in tune with adolescent culture. While Apple is portrayed as cool and modern, a company like Samsung can sometimes seem out of touch even though its product line is quite impressive.

It's also worth noting that Apple has done a great job of introducing wallet-compatible devices into its product line, making parents more likely to buy an iPhone for their children. The 2016 version of the iPhone SE, for example, provided the next-generation iPhone technology in a compact and fairly affordable package. Incidentally, the iPhone SE proved to be much more popular than Apple had anticipated. That said, a successor to the iPhone SE, likely called the iPhone 9, will launch sometime this month.

The rumored device is likely to be priced under $ 400, will include Touch ID and a 4.7-inch LCD screen, an A13 processor, and will have storage levels of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

