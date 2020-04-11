TCF Regional Care Center will begin accepting patients – Up News Info Detroit

The TCF Regional Care Center opened its doors Friday in Detroit to provide critical care to patients with COVID-19.

It is Michigan's first alternative care facility and will accept up to 25 patients on April 10, with staff resources on board in the coming days to serve 250 patients by the end of next week.

The TCF Regional Service Center includes:

A triage area

Patient support services.

Personnel change areas

A drugstore

Administrative space

Two-story 970-bed command center for COVID-19 patients

"Michigan is the state where innovation meets hard work, and the incredible efforts of all involved to make this medical center work in less than two weeks, from all levels of government to healthcare systems and partners throughout Detroit, they prove it one more time. " Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. "The TCF Regional Care Center will save lives and ensure that those suffering from some of the worst cases of COVID-19 receive the critical care they need as cases in the state continue to grow."

An association of healthcare providers, including Henry Ford Health System, McLaren Health Care, Beaumont Health, and Detroit Medical Center, provides critical support, staff, and resources at the TCF Regional Care Center. The center will receive patients from other acute care hospitals in southeast Michigan at least 48 hours after being admitted as an inpatient to one of those acute care centers. The TCF Regional Care Center will not accept patients by ambulance or by appointment, and will not have an intensive care unit area or provide care to patients who need ventilation.

Initial staff at the alternative care facility will be provided by a FEMA public health team, with additional waves of contracted teams to be on site over the next week. There is a need for both paid medical professionals and volunteers at TCF Regional Care Center as the center continues to prepare for additional patients.

Directed by the US Army Corps of Engineers. In the Detroit District, the conversion of the 350,000 square foot TCF Convention Center into a medical center took nine days. Members of the Michigan National Guard have been assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with logistical support to establish the alternative care center at TCF.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) calls on health professionals to apply for paid positions at the TCF Regional Care Center, another alternative care center that will open at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi and other places that may start operating as alternative care facilities. The positions are available to doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, and a variety of other medical, administrative, and security care positions. Applicants for paid positions can complete an online form to be contacted with details on specific needs, pay rates and shifts.

Medical professionals, including retired doctors and nurses, who are interested in volunteering at an alternative health care facility, can register at www.michigan.gov/covid19volunteer.

