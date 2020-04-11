Tarrant County Reports 4 More COVID-19 Deaths, Totaling 25 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

** Note: A previously counted death in Euless has been reassigned to Fort Worth. **

TARRANTE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County health officials have reported four more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday.

Among the dead are a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in their 40s, all from Fort Worth, as well as an 80-year-old man from Sansom Park. They all had underlying health problems and brought the county total to 25.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, 90 people have recovered.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja reminded residents to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distance.

"This is a stressful time for all of us, but we will get through it and double the COVID-19 curve if we all follow the guidelines," said Taneja.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. All residents should continue to practice the following preventive measures to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus:

Stay home as much as possible.

If it comes out, wear a mask or scarf to cover your mouth and nose.

Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are away.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you experience shortness of breath or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.