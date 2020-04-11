Tarrant County Public Health Reports 21st COVID-19 Death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A man in his 80s with underlying Lakeside health conditions is the 21st death related to the COVID-19 virus in Tarrant County, the health department confirmed.

Ninety people in the county have recovered.

Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja urged all residents to participate only in essential activities, stay home as much as possible, and maintain social distance.

"Right now, that is the best way to protect yourself against this virus," he said. "The measures we are following are working, so everyone must stay the course."

