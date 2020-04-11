Tank Shark Tank ’wins Demos,‘ Magnum P.I. ’Returns strong – Deadline

Entrepreneurship was strong among an audience looking at home eager to do something for themselves now that employment is stagnant. They promoted ABC Shark tank to the top of the demo wars with a 0.8.

The rolling / negotiating reality show came in a lower total audience, but its momentum helped bring news. 20/20 down to 0.6 in the last two hours.

A new day dawned on Friday night for the reboot of Magnum P I. The show returned after a long recess, filling the vacant time slot when Hawaii Five-0 paddling in the sunset of its tenth season.

There was fear and speculation that the January 31 episode marked the end of Magnum P.I. But eight weeks later, he returns to finish his second season, hoping to build momentum for a third. So far so good, as he tied several shows on demos with a 0.7 and had the largest total audience of the night with a difference in preliminary rankings.

Previously on CBS, MacGyver came in with a solid 0.7 and a total audience just below Magnum P.I .. Blue Blood crowned the night with a repetition.

On NBC The blacklist He also had a 0.7, his highest # 2 rating for a Friday telecast in the main shows of 18-49, just behind his 0.8 on March 20. Date He also had a solid night, with 0.5 being at the 0.6 limit. For your second hour from 10-11 PM, Date It tied for # 1 among ABC, CBS, and NBC for adults 18-49, and was # 1 among those networks in the key news show for adults 25-54.

At Fox, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown it reached 0.6, with its main event featuring new Universal champion Braun Strowman, who defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.

The CW saw Charmed enter a 0.2, with Dynasty participate in a 0.1.