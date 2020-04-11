Tamron Hall reveals in sweet video why baby Moses Greener and his antics will surely win an Oscar very soon

And the Oscar goes to the sweet baby Tamron Hall, who delivered one of the most adorable and compelling performances on Instagram this week.

Through social media, Tamron uploaded a video of Moses Greener playing with a small toy and giving an excellent performance on how to fake crying.

At first, Moses seemed frustrated by the fact that he was teething, and his gums were bothering him, but as soon as he noticed the camera, he gave him a big smile.

The happy mom captioned the video: "And the Oscar for best performance in #stayhome goes to …. (wait for it) #staysafe love from @tamronhallshow."

She also announced, "Heyyyyyy. Rollin to @tamronhallshow,quot; studio kitchen, "asking when the show will return a full hour. Well, starting this Monday, we have full hour shows on weekdays from our #socialdistancing set. . (also known as my kitchen) Let's talk about that … # tamfam ".

One person had this reaction: “My actor's genes are showing up in my little bundle of blessings !!!! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️🤣🤣 I miss you and love you guys, sister. It looks like you are denting. And they laugh even then.

A second fan explained: “Adorable! I wonder if he is denting. My children had similar facial expressions when they were denting. Enjoy it!

This follower revealed, "Lol. At first I thought I was cleaning the table. So precious. 😂

Wow, he searched deeply for that. "Master Moses, I am happy for the day,quot; It is growing so much! What beauty! "

This person intervened: “We have fallen in love with Moses. He is very cute. He brings joy to my heart. I miss my grandchildren. This is so adorable! I would vote for him any day. "I hope to see you again in T V. God bless you."

Another social media user stated: “Look at his teeth and that cute little pouty face! Stay safe! ♥ ️ Little man can't get his way with his cute Omg face, and it's just the beginning of his antics. This baby is so in love with his mother❤️Very cute. ”

This sponsor added: “How cute !! Thanks for sharing some nice moments with your fans. I hope everyone stays safe. A little ray of sunshine! ❤️🌞🤗God bless you. "

Tamron has found the ideal business partner, Moisés always brings something new to the table.



