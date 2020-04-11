Super League: Brian Carney and Phil Clarke discuss player well-being | Rugby League News





Brian Carney and Phil Clarke debate injury risk from playing midweek games

In the latest episode of the Golden Point Daily podcast, Sky Sports rugby league experts Brian Carney and Phil Clarke got into a heated debate over how a condensed Super League season would affect the player's well-being.

In Australia, the NRL has already announced plans to restart its season on May 28, but so far Super League and RFL have not set any possible dates to resume the 2020 campaign with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.

When the season finally resumes, teams will likely have to play midweek matches to adjust to postponed matches, sparking a lively discussion between former high-level players Clarke and Carney.

That's because of recent comments by Leeds Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington that playing weekdays to end the season "is not a player wellness issue, it is a performance issue."

"You are assuming that the teams are going to play against the same players,quot;

Phil Clarke: I guess this is your definition of wellness. Mine would be the health, fortune and happiness of a person or group, and you can interpret it differently. Are we talking in the short or long term? Are we talking about physical or mental health?

I can only cite the only investigation I am aware of in the rugby league, which when examining the double header for the Easter weekend did not show an incidence of a higher injury rate.

There was also some evidence to suggest that because the games were played less than a week apart, the intensity, collisions, and forces involved in many of the impacts were less, the players were, in theory, perhaps even more. safe because there was less chance of injury with a significant injury.

All teams have a second team and some juniors as well. I think this is a wonderful opportunity to rotate squads Phil Clarke

Then you are assuming that the teams will play against the same players within a period of three, four, or five days. I am not, and I think this is a fantastic opportunity.

All teams have a second team and some juniors as well. I think this is a wonderful opportunity to rotate squads. They have time to include that in their training, so there may be some adaptation in their individual player training, and you don't have to play with the same players in all of those games.

I think a sensible suggestion would be to play a game on weekdays maybe once a month. There are many factors here, such as how do you enter games, how do you enter the Challenge Cup and does it become a weekday game to try to enter?

Obviously there is a balancing act and all clubs have a lot to take on. But ultimately, it's the fans, both watching on the television at home and those on the ground that determine it, and there's a balance between finding the right amount of games.

& # 39; These are things that need to be explored & # 39;

Brian Carney: Unfortunately, the English rugby league, when it comes to injury evaluations, is probably underfunded, under-reported and under-investigated.

If we conducted a survey of professional soccer players, although with a different code, they found that with a recovery period of less than five days, the risk of muscle injury increased significantly. They didn't take an Easter period, they took 130,000 professional soccer games.

We then included it with a survey by Professor Craig Twist of the University of Chester and a professional study from the New Zealand rugby union that showed that recovery from his injury begins, but does not end, two, three, four or five days later playing a game.

If you combine that evidence and information, you can be pretty sure by saying that the probability of injury increases the less recovery you have as a player.

What About Increased Concussions? The more games you play, the better chance you have of having a concussion. If you play fatigued, there is an argument that your tackle technique breaks down a bit and you may have more concussion incidents. Certainly, you would open the risk to that and it is something to discuss.

These are things that need to be explored. They don't say goodbye in pejorative language that would say to anyone questioning the player's well-being as an issue when it comes to playing weekday games like a whinger, instantly eliminating trying to have any discussion.

Players' health and high risk of injury is a player welfare issue. What if it's a lower muscle injury that keeps a player who can't win a contract away and then affects his ability to win?

If a person plays all three games in one week, then it is a player welfare issue.