Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti released from prison – Deadline

Michael Avenatti, a former attorney for Stormy Daniels, an aspiring presidential candidate, a CNN expert and a convicted felon, has been temporarily released from prison.

A federal judge in California said today that pandemic concerns required Avenatti to be released from a federal detention center in New York for 90 days.

He will be in quarantine for 14 days before moving to Los Angeles. Avenatti won his release when lawyers argued that a recent bout with pneumonia left him vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The judge required Avenatti to post a $ 1 million bail, use an electronic monitoring device, and shelter at a friend's house in Venice. Avenatti cannot open bank accounts or credit cards or use computers and the Internet during its launch.

In February, a federal jury in New York found that Avenatti had attempted to extort Nike with up to $ 25 million for threats that he would expose wrongdoing in his grassroots basketball division. He was convicted of serious crimes of transmission of interstate communications with the intent to extort, attempt to extort, and wire fraud of honest services.

He faces the Avenatti sentence on June 17 and could receive a possible sentence of 42 years in prison.

Additionally, Avenatti has two other pending federal criminal cases, one in which the federal government accused him of stealing Daniels' $ 300,000 advance.