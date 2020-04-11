Sting performs a social distance remix of & # 39; Don't stand so close to me & # 39; in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic

Instagram

Sting joins The Roots for a proper hymn of self-isolation and social estrangement amid the coronavirus outbreak on the home edition of Jimmy Fallon's nightly show.

Bite I was so excited to hear The roots I'd be covering a hit Police song using household objects that he wanted to attach to them.

The band asked the rock star if they could work on a quirky rendition of "Don't Stand So Close to Me," calling the song a hymn appropriate for quarantine, self-isolation, and social estrangement during the pandemic. coronavirus, by Jimmy Fallon& # 39; s "Tonight's show"

Sting not only agreed to leave Questlove and his bandmates perform the song with Fallon on "The Home" edition of "The Tonight Show" on Thursday night, April 9, 2020, he joined them, playing a jar of pasta before switching to the guitar.

Questlove played with scissors and forks, Black thought a selection of hair, and Kamal Gray with a "Connect 4" game.

The show also featured a Zoom meeting interview with Beastie Boys& # 39; Ad-Rock and Mike D and a virtual chat with Anna Kendrick.