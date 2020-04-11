Steph Curry says on IG Live that he could get 60 points in a game against anyone

Steph Curry is confident in his basketball skills, that's for sure. Hot New Hip Hop recently picked up on an Instagram Live session with the basketball player in which he explained that he could drop 60 points during a game with any team.

One could easily argue that Steph Curry is one of the best shooters in NBA history, considering he ranks third on the all-time three-point list and still has many years left before retiring.

While doing an IG Live session for the NBA, McGee asked Curry against which team he thinks he could score 60 points against. Curry said in response that he could play like that with anyone. However, it is difficult for Curry to put his money in his mouth these days, considering that the NBA has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As fans of the basketball star know, he is currently married to Ayesha Curry, with whom he has three children. Earlier this year, the NBA star shared a post for his wife and three children in honor of their birthday.

Nick Markus reported on March 24 that Curry was excited about his marriage, even telling everyone how grateful he was for marrying her. Ayesha, 31, on the other hand, shared some posts on her social media celebrating with tequila drinks.

At the time, Ayesha and Steph were in quarantine like everyone else has been for the past month and a half. Clearly, neither side needed anything or anyone else to be happy, a fact that both Steph and Ayesha have said in the past.

In her IG birthday message to Ayesha, Steph shared a photo of Ayesha blowing her a kiss and another of them posing silly. He wrote in the ‘Gram:" Everyone knows what time it is … today is my baby's birthday. "

Ad

Ayesha and Steph share three children together, including Ryan Carson, Riley Elizabeth, and Canon W. Jack.



Post views:

0 0