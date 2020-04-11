State Launches Child Care Website for Essential Workers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas has a new Frontline Child Care website to help essential workers locate child care and support child care centers that care for these children during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Frontline Child Care Portal allows essential workers to search for child care facilities near them, as well as the hours of operation of the facilities and the number of seats available.

It also includes links to the inspection and compliance records of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for each operation.

The website also helps parents find other basic information about child care, including health and safety information and step-by-step instructions for applying for financial assistance for child care.

Frontline employers can also find guidance to help their employees in need and provide resources for child care centers and school districts to support their child care programs.

"We have a duty to support Texas health workers and other essential employees as they work on the front line of the COVID-19 response," said Governor Greg Abbott. "For essential workers with young children who have no other options, that means providing safe, regulated and accessible child care. The Frontline Child Care website will strengthen our child care capacity statewide, allowing our essential workers to continue their I work to stay safe and provide the critical services that Texans depend on. There is nothing more powerful than Texans who help Texans, and I want to thank child care workers across the state for supporting our essential workers throughout these difficult times ”.

