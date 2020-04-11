Stanford Cancer Institute purchases innovative CT scanner linear accelerator to reduce radiation side effects – Up News Info San Francisco

STANFORD (Up News Info SF) – The Stanford Cancer Institute will soon be the first hospital in the nation to use new technology aimed at reducing the number of radiation treatments for cancer patients.

Stanford recently purchased the radiation delivery machine, called X1, from Hayward-based RefleXion Medical, an 11-year-old medical research and equipment manufacturing company.

According to the company, the X1 is the first machine to use a high-quality computed tomography (CT) scan with a linear accelerator to deliver precise radiation to a cancerous tumor and avoid healthy tissue.

Also, because the machine spins 60 times faster than existing radiation systems and controls delivery of the radiation dose from 100 firing positions, according to the company, it significantly reduces the number of treatments required.

Combined, these developments aim to reduce the side effects of radiation treatments by helping doctors better locate a tumor, reduce configuration errors, and avoid healthy tissue.

The X1 machine is licensed for administration of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), and intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT).

The X1 is called "the first step,quot; to an even greater advance, according to RefleXion.

The company soon hopes to deliver its biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) technology, which, when combined with X1, will be able to attack multiple tumors at once.

The BgRT uses positron emission tomography (PET), widely used to diagnose cancer, to treat tumors instead, according to the company.

"The idea was to use the individual emissions that form a partially formed PET image, and are generated by the tumor, as a reference signal or biological marker to quickly guide radiation therapy to that location," said Sam Mazin, co-founder of the company. and Chief of Technology. "In essence, turning cancer into itself to destroy it."

This would mean that, for the first time, doctors could provide radiation therapy to patients with stage 4 cancer, according to the company.

