SPFL resolution: Inverness CEO Scot Gardiner says Dundee claims they cast their vote | Football news

Inverness CEO Scot Gardiner says Dundee informed them that they had voted against the SPFL's resolution to end the season in three divisions and possibly the Premier.

The Scottish league board met on Friday to consider responses to its proposals put forward on Wednesday, needing nine votes of support from the top flight and eight from the second tier.

The Premier League met its requirement, but only seven votes were in favor of the Championship, with Partick Thistle and Inverness voting against and "a technical question mark on Dundee's no-vote competition,quot;, Sky Sports News has been said

In response to Dundee's technicality about the vote, Gardiner said Inverness, Partick Thistle and Dundee were part of a WhatsApp group and they all said they would vote no on the SPFL resolution.

Dundee was alleged to have released an image of a "no,quot; voting document signed on Friday, shortly before Dundee's secretary sent a message saying they had cast that vote.

Gardiner said that when the SPFL released the voting positions on Friday night, they realized that Dundee was the problem.

After the release, Gardiner received a text message from Dundee's secretary saying "you have my solemn word that the vote was cast."

He claims that Partick Thistle President Jacqui Low texted the group to tell Dundee to resubmit the vote, but that Dundee's secretary said he had been told to suspend the presentation of the vote.

Dundee had previously suggested they would vote against the plan, declaring on Friday that "the current proposal condemns clubs to be worse off financially than they already are as we are here today."

The plans would see the immediate reduction of the seasons in the last three leagues plus the right for the SPFL board to decide the Premier per point per game, if the coronavirus prevents its resumption in the short term.

This would see Celtic be declared the champion and Hearts from the bottom, who voted against, relegated to the Championship, with Dundee's fierce rivals, Dundee United promoted to the next level.