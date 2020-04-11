Sophie Turner practices makeup skills on Joe Jonas amidst the coronavirus blockade

WENN

Sharing two photos of her singing husband sporting an electric neon pink and lilac eyeshadow, the actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; He informs fans that he finally allowed her makeup.

Sophie Turner has groomed her husband Joe Jonas with a striking eyeshadow look after giving her a COVID-19 lock makeover.

The "game of Thrones"The actress revealed that the singer" finally "allowed her to practice her makeup skills with him as they isolated themselves at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing profile photos of Joe sporting a lilac and electric neon pink eyeshadow, Sophie wrote on her Instagram Stories timeline: "She finally let me do my makeup," captioning a second photo, "That highlight," while admiring her colorful work.

Sophie and Joe, who were married last year (19), have been posting videos and interacting with fans often during their coronavirus self-isolation on Instagram Live, and the actress recently revealed that she has learned strange new things about her husband since they were quarantined.

During a recent interview with Conan O & # 39; BrienSophie noticed that her man's fashion sense was completely deformed during the pandemic.

"I mean, this is something that has only caught my attention since this quarantine (sic) thing, but I saw … it was like an online meme or some comment or something and someone said: & # 39; If you & # 39; you wear blue jeans at home, what does that say about you as a person? "He shared. "Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that. Joe wears blue jeans at home, where no one can see him."