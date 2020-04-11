Sonic Drive-In seeks to attract more than 400 new DFW area employees – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Sonic Drive-In restaurants are "hiring now,quot; and hope to offer jobs and help to the many who have lost their source of income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharon Couturiaux, the company's director of customer experience strategy, says they have 14,000 openings across the country and more than 400 in the DFW metro area.

"That could be someone jumping in a car. It could be someone running a restaurant. All positions within the driveways, ”he said.

Essentially, Sonic is hiring for entry-level positions right up to management.

The jobs are neither temporary nor seasonal.

"We are very grateful to be in a good position to continue serving our communities," said Couturiaux.

If you want to apply for one of these jobs, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources