Smoking marijuana puts you at greater risk during the coronavirus crisis – BGR

Herb use may be a risk factor for COVID-19, even if marijuana use is moderate and infrequent, doctors warn.

Marijuana, like tobacco, causes an inflammatory reaction in the lung even before the new coronavirus can settle and produce its own inflammatory response.

Users are advised not to smoke during the health crisis and to inform their doctors of their marijuana behavior if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

If you think smoking a joint here and there to relieve stress and anxiety during these tough times is a good idea, you may want to reconsider. Even casual marijuana use is a risk factor for COVID-19 patients, doctors warn. Research already shows that the new coronavirus is worse for smokers, and the herb could be just as dangerous. The problem with smoking any substance is that they can cause inflammation in the lungs. before the arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that can cause COVID-19 disease.

"What happens to the airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause," said the medical director of the American Lung Association, Dr. Albert Rizzo. saying CNN. “Now you have some inflammation of the airways and you also have an infection. So yes, your chance of having more complications is there. ”



"Marijuana burns at a much lower temperature than a commercial cigarette," said pulmonologist Dr. Mitchell Glass and a spokesman for the association. "Because of that, the person is inhaling a certain amount of unburned plant material."

"So right away, there are patients who would be increasingly susceptible to bronchospasm or cough because they have a more sensitive airway," he said.

Doctors warn of other marijuana-related problems that could complicate a COVID-19 case. Chronic marijuana users, like smokers, could develop a cough that could confuse doctors trying to diagnose patients. Cough is a symptom of COVID-19, but it can be associated with all kinds of medical conditions. People who smoke marijuana regularly are also at risk of being admitted to the hospital in a confused state, if they care. This could be an additional hurdle for doctors seeking to determine whether the patient should be admitted or sent home.

"Now there is a healthcare worker who is dressed, gloved, possibly in a hazardous materials suit trying to contact you. These are people who are trying to decide whether to go home, enter the emergency room, or, in the worst case, if you need to be put on a respirator, "Glass said." They want the person who agrees and gives their informed consent to be in full control of their thought processes. "

Doctors advise COVID-19 patients to be honest about their weed intake with healthcare workers to ensure proper diagnosis. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) addressed the implications of COVID-19 for people with substance use disorders a few days ago, highlighting marijuana among substances that can aggravate COVID-19. "Because it attacks the lungs, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who are vaporizing," the report notes.

More Americans smoke marijuana than ever CNN Notes, including more people over 65. The elderly are already at risk of developing COVID-19 complications, and many of them suffer from other medical conditions that could worsen their condition in the event of an infection with the new coronavirus.

Image Source: Deliris / Shutterstock