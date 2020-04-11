Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark on living and working with Parkinson's disease | Darts News

"It was the best thing I did, go public, because it took a weight off me. Keeping it a secret was difficult."

















On World Parkinson's Day, Dave Clark of Sky Sports talks about his diagnosis, continues to work, and how to stay positive.

On World Parkinson's Day, Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark talks about his experience of living with degenerative disease, which affects one million people in the UK.

It was after filing a Ricky Burns world title fight in 2013 that Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark decided to publicly announce that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I was trying to put on my tie and my hands weren't working properly," Clark said. Sky Sports News.

"I was trying to put on the cufflinks and I hadn't told anyone I had Parkinson's."

"We were in the air, the clock was ticking and I could hear them say 'Clarky, where's Clarky? Come on, you need to be doing the top link.'

"I managed to do it. I stood in front of the camera and nailed the top link, which I am still very proud of to this day!

"But in the end it was wrong and I decided to go public."

Clark says he kept his diagnosis secret for two and a half years.

More than two years earlier, Clark had been diagnosed with the disease at the same age as his father, 44.

"It really affected me a lot when I was first diagnosed, because my father had it and killed himself for Parkinson's," Clark said.

"So he had bad memories for me. He was 17 at the time.

"I was three months old when I was in a really bad state. I kept it a secret for two and a half years because I thought people would see me disabled and lose my job."

After overcoming those fears, Clark wrote an article for the Daily mail Revealing his battle with the disease and his intention to continue his career in broadcasting.

"I received thousands of messages of support, it was incredible," he said.

"It was the best thing I did, go public, because it took a weight off me. Keeping it a secret was difficult."

Despite being warned that he only has two or three years left as a presenter, Clark remains the face of the darts at Sky Sports nine years after his diagnosis.

"I don't really see myself as an inspirational figure, I just keep doing what I do. I love what I do," added Clark, who has raised nearly half a million pounds for Parkinson's charities in the years since his diagnosis.

"A few weeks ago, I was in front of 12,000 people in Liverpool doing the darts, so it is surprising that I managed to continue."

"I do the right things, I exercise, I take my medications on time, I don't let it get me down and I stay positive. I think these are the main reasons I keep going."

Clark says he & # 39; loves & # 39; his role with Sky Sports and he has no intention of retiring

Clark admits that the day-to-day challenges of the disease can be a struggle, but insists that he has no intention of resigning his position.

"Some days I wake up and feel like I've been hit by a bus. I can't move properly and it takes a while for my medications to work," he said.

"It is troubling when you wake up in the morning without knowing what you are going to be like that day. My right side does not move as well when my medications are low, so my hand does not work particularly well, sometimes I cannot write my name

"Some days I have a hard time walking, it's as bad as that. But those days are few and far between.

"I stay positive, I keep fighting and I hope to be well for a few years."

Find out more about World Parkinson's Day on the Parkinson's UK website.