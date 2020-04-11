"Sister, Sister,quot; aired 26 years ago: this is what the cast has been up to

"Shaking the family tree. Synchronized between brothers,quot;.
From the iconic look of fashion to related stories, Sister sister it was easily consolidated in the history of pop culture television.
The series aired 26 years ago over six glorious seasons. To celebrate the show's anniversary, let's find out what the cast has been up to:
Tia Mowry as Tia Landry
Tamera Mowry as Tamera Campbell
Jackée Harry as Lisa Landry
Tim Reid as Ray Campbell
Marques Houston as Roger Evans
RonReaco Lee as Tyreke Scott
Deon Richmond as Jordan Bennett
Alexis FieldsDiavian Johnson
And some cast members honored the series' anniversary on Instagram, sharing sentimental messages and nostalgic memories, such as Tia:
Here are the memories we will never forget!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!