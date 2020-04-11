Home Entertainment "Sister, Sister,quot; aired 26 years ago: this is what the cast has...

"Sister, Sister,quot; aired 26 years ago: this is what the cast has been up to

"Shaking the family tree. Synchronized between brothers,quot;.

From the iconic look of fashion to related stories, Sister sister it was easily consolidated in the history of pop culture television.

The series aired 26 years ago over six glorious seasons. To celebrate the show's anniversary, let's find out what the cast has been up to:

Abc Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty

Tia Mowry as Tia Landry

ABC, Tia Mowry / Instagram

Years: 41

What you are doing now: Tia has gone on to star in projects like Spasms, Hot girl, The game, Instant momand more recently Family meeting on Netflix

Tia married his longtime girlfriend, Cory Hardrict, in 2008. They have an 8-year-old son named Cree and a 1-year-old daughter named Cairo.


Tamera Mowry as Tamera Campbell

ABC, Tamera Mowry / Instagram

Years: 41

What you are doing now: After the series ended, Tamera starred Hot girl, Seventeen againand Strong medicine. She is also the main co-star of the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show The real.

After dating for six years, Tamera married Fox News correspondent Adam Housley. They have a 7 year old son named Aden and a 4 year old daughter named Ariah.


Jackée Harry as Lisa Landry

ABC, Entertainment Studios

Years: 63

What you are doing now: Jackée went on to star Everyone hates Chris, The man in 3B, The first family, Tyler Perry & # 39; s The Paynesand more recently Tyler Perry's Payne House.

She has an adoptive son named Frank.


Tim Reid as Ray Campbell

Abc Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty, Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

Years: 75

What you are doing now: Then Sister sister, Tim appeared on projects like Stray cat strike, You wish!, The reading room, Unlimitedand Green leaf.

He is the father of Tim Reid II, 52, and Tori Reid, 48.


Marques Houston as Roger Evans

Everett Collection, Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Years: 38

What you are doing now: While playing the adorable but persistent character Roger, Marques was also a founding member of the R,amp;B group IMx. He has released multiple albums with a group and as a solo act. Marques also continued acting, appearing on projects like House Party 4, They served you, Fat Albert, Someone help meand Battlefield america.

Last year, Marques got engaged to his girlfriend Miya.


RonReaco Lee as Tyreke Scott

ABC, Mychal Watts / Getty Images

Years: 43

What you are doing now: After the series ended, Ronreaco appeared in a series of supporting roles on shows including ER, Girlfriends, Committed, The shield, In motherhoodand The good ones. He starred in projects like Let's stay together, Survivor remorseand more recently Coffee and Kareem on Netflix

RonReaco married his longtime girlfriend, Sheana Freeman, in 2010. The couple has two children.


Deon Richmond as Jordan Bennett

ABC, Deon Richmond / Instagram

Years: 42

What you are doing now: Deon went on to appear on projects like Trippin & # 39;, Scream 3, Not another teen movie, Van Wilder of National Lampoon, The Bluesand Teachers.

He is the father of two daughters, Lilac and Leone.


Alexis FieldsDiavian Johnson

ABC, Kim Fields / Instagram

Years: 38

What you are doing now: Then Sister sister finished, Alexis remained reserved and busy, starring Kenan and Kel, Moesha, The call, Someone help me, and has also had some special appearances on The CW & # 39; s All american.

Alexis married Olympic gold medalist fighter Kevin Jackson in 2006. They have two sons, a daughter named Kaycie and a son named Kaden.


And some cast members honored the series' anniversary on Instagram, sharing sentimental messages and nostalgic memories, such as Tia:

Here are the memories we will never forget!

