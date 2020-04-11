Sheree Whitfield finds her mother safe after a two-week search

# Roommates, the power of prayer is truly amazing! This is how former "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; star Sheree Whitfield feels right now after safely locating her mother after a terrifying two-week search for her whereabouts.

As previously reported, Sheree revealed earlier this week that she was working with local Atlanta police to locate her mother, but Sheree decided to spread the word even further by sharing the news with her followers on Instagram.

Sheree posted the following message:

Please keep my mother and family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains! I was hesitant to post my concerns about my mother's safe return because although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I am also quite private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mother had taken personal vacations without notifying the family and we respected that side of her. However, this is the longest time that has passed without communicating with anyone in the family or friends. "

Well, luckily you didn't have to wait too long to get good news! Sheree recently updated her IG followers on how her mother's search is going, and luckily she has been found safe and unharmed.

In her update, she wrote:

Thanks for all the prayers, they worked! My mom has been found safe and healthy. She is with the family now. I couldn't have gotten over this without your support! GOD IS GOOD! The power of prayer is undeniable!

We are glad that this search has ended happily for SHeree and her family.

