Sheffield United suspended & # 39; some employees & # 39; but all staff will & # 39; be paid in full & # 39; | Football news





Sheffield United made the decision to suspend & # 39; some employees & # 39;

Sheffield United has confirmed that "some employees,quot; will be suspended, but that "all staff will continue to be paid in full."

However, the club has not yet decided whether to apply to the government for help through the Job Retention Plan.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Sheffield United Football Club has informed its staff of the decision to suspend some employees who are unable to perform their day-to-day duties at this time. These are predominantly occasional employees but include a small number permanent staff.

"The club confirms that permanent and informal staff will continue to be paid in full, despite the challenges of coping with the impact of Covid-19.

"Those who have been suspended have been given the green light to enroll in the NHS volunteer scheme or similar initiatives in lieu of regular employment in Bramall Lane or other club sites.

"Senior Club officials learn of the Government's Job Retention Plan. At a later date, after the full financial impact of the situation can be more accurately quantified, the Club will assess whether or not it participates in JRS.

"Everyone at Sheffield United Football Club would also like to convey best wishes to everyone, locally, nationally and internationally, affected by the current pandemic."