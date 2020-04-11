Shatrughan Sinha criticizes Mukesh Khanna for mocking his daughter Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha's inability to answer a question from the mythological series Ramayana in a quiz contest has sparked controversy on social media. Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, involuntarily mocked Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing some details of the epic mythological show. This was said in reference to Kaun Banega Crorepati's question about Ramayan when the actress was unable to answer for whom Lord Hanuman had obtained the Sanjeevani loot.

In a recent interview, Mukesh pointed out Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing these details. He said it would be good for people who have no idea or who need to learn more about epics. Not only Sonakshi, the actor also hit Ekta Kapoor claiming he ruined the Mahabharata remake.

Now, Sonakshi Sinha's father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, came to his support and criticized Mukesh Khanna for his comments. Shatrughan Sinha told an entertainment portal: "I think someone have a problem with Sonakshi without answering a question about Ramayan. First of all, what qualifies this person to be an expert in everything that has to do with Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion? I am very proud of my three children. Sonakshi became a star on his own. I never had to launch his career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have it. Not answering a question about Ramayan does not disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn't need a certificate of approval from anyone. "

Previously, Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in Mahabharat alongside Mukesh Khanna, had also dug it. In an interview he said, "Why target Sonakshi alone? There is always a better way to say the same thing. A balanced, gentle, and empathetic way; and you are better received as well. Older people seem worthy of respect if they walk the road. of empathy. "

Now that is some support shown towards Sonakshi by his loving father, Shatrughna Sinha.