Shailene Woodley shares that she struggled with a "very scary,quot; health scare

Shailene Woodley He's opening up about a health scare in his first 20 years that got in the way of his career.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, he Big Little Lies Star told the publication: "I haven't talked about this much publicly yet, and one day I will, but I was very, very sick when I was in my early 20s." She revealed that she was going through this while filming Divergent series and at the same time "struggling with a deeply terrifying and personal physical situation."
So he added: "I said no to many opportunities because I needed to improve, and those jobs ended up being the same as the ones I love. They were very successful, but there was a mixture of people who say: 'You shouldn't have let go that! & # 39; or "You shouldn't have been sick!"
The actress added: "That was combined with my own internal process of 'I'm going to survive what I'm going through now and I'll be healthy, or even have the opportunity to work on projects that I'm passionate about again because of the situation in What am I doing? I was in a place where I had no choice but to give up and quit my career, and it brought to light this negative voice that kept spinning for years and years afterward. "
On the subject of her 20s, Woodley also shared that, as a teenager, she had a "strong idea of my identity and the meaning of my life," which was upset when she had an abusive relationship.
"That, combined with, honestly, the commercial success I had in this industry began to wear down my strength. My 20s felt a bit like being in a washing machine, where they dumped you everywhere," he shared. "As a teenager and as a child, I always thought acting was a hobby and I never wanted the idea of becoming a career to take away my passion."
He added that at age 20, "there was a lot of time when fear, anxiety, and competition were definitely at the forefront of my mind and ego in a way that they weren't when I was younger."
Most recently, Woodley has appeared on HBO. Big Little Lies and Endings, beginnings, which will be released on April 17 in digital format and on demand on May 1.
