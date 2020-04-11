Shailene Woodley shares that she struggled with a "very scary,quot; health scare

Shailene Woodley He's opening up about a health scare in his first 20 years that got in the way of his career.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, he Big Little Lies Star told the publication: "I haven't talked about this much publicly yet, and one day I will, but I was very, very sick when I was in my early 20s." She revealed that she was going through this while filming Divergent series and at the same time "struggling with a deeply terrifying and personal physical situation."

So he added: "I said no to many opportunities because I needed to improve, and those jobs ended up being the same as the ones I love. They were very successful, but there was a mixture of people who say: 'You shouldn't have let go that! & # 39; or "You shouldn't have been sick!"

The actress added: "That was combined with my own internal process of 'I'm going to survive what I'm going through now and I'll be healthy, or even have the opportunity to work on projects that I'm passionate about again because of the situation in What am I doing? I was in a place where I had no choice but to give up and quit my career, and it brought to light this negative voice that kept spinning for years and years afterward. "