Severe storms, hail, tornadoes possible this Easter weekend – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Severe weather threatens North Texas this Easter weekend.

Here is the storm forecast from the Storm Prediction Center for today:

There may be bad weather from Saturday afternoon until Easter morning.

There is a slight risk (yellow) for the Metroplex and the north and an "improved,quot; risk (brown) for the south third.

Almost all areas were able to see large hail, damaging winds, and flash floods. Our southern counties also saw isolated tornadoes.

In the afternoon, most of the stormy weather will be along the I-30 corridor and north. These storms will start from the west and will expand as they move over the Red River counties. Flash floods and small hail are the main risks.

North Texans will need to monitor the dry line to the west for storm development. These storms could produce large hail of up to 3 inches in diameter as well as winds of up to 70 mph.

These storms will likely remain west of the Metroplex, but will have to be monitored.

Anyone from Young, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker or Jack is encouraged to stay on top of the weather this afternoon and early evening.

Another round of storms will come from the Southwest and Hill Country later tonight.

Storms developing along and south of a slow-moving warm front will have to be watched for potential tornadoes.

If the warm front reaches the Metroplex (currently forecast to remain just south of DFW), then the threat of bad weather increases dramatically for Tarrant and Dallas counties.

Floods, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible. This is where these storms are forecast to arrive early on Easter morning:

A lot could change this forecast of what happens overnight. The movement and position of the warm front are critical where the worst storms will occur.

There could be significant rainfall with these strong to severe storm waves that North Texas expects for the next 24 hours. All of North Texas faces a slight risk of excessive rain.

Some areas can receive two to three inches of rain. This is one of the wettest starts of a year recorded in North Texas with more than 16 inches since January 1.

North Texas may see rivers reaching its banks again tonight and tomorrow, travelers are advised to drive carefully tonight or early tomorrow, as there may be localized flooding.

ANOTHER ROLL RIDE

Something strange happens at Easter. A dry line and a cold Pacific front move until late in the morning. This will completely change the weather.

North Texas will go from clouds and storms to sunlight and fast winds. These westerly winds could reach 25 mph and temperatures would quickly rise to around 80 degrees.

But this only sets the stage for another big shocking climate change. Winter is coming.

Late Sunday night, the winds will turn north as a strong cold front from the north will spread across North Texas. A wind warning may be required as gusts could reach 35 mph or more overnight through Monday morning.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 30 degrees on Monday morning. Note the wind and similar temperatures will drop to the upper 20 degrees in some places.

Monday's highs will only be in the mid-50s, about 25 degrees cooler than Sunday.

Stay tuned to Up News Info 11 for more weather updates this weekend.