Several people injured in South Tennyson street shootings, according to Denver police – Up News Info

Denver police are investigating an alleged shooting that left several people injured Saturday night in the 1600 block of South Tennyson Street, the department tweeted.
The number of people and the severity of injuries have not been specified. There is still no information on the suspect. This is a developing story.
#DPD Officers are on scene at Block 1600 South Tennyson Street handling a reported shooting. Several parts are being treated for injuries. No suspicious information is available at this time. #Denver pic.twitter.com/8Fn6wMIubQ
– Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) April 12, 2020
