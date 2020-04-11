Sean Penn is responsible for delivering masks at coronavirus test stations

WENN

Along with his non-profit organization, Community Organized Relief Effort, the star of & # 39; Gangster Squad & # 39; partners with Los Angeles officials in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

be penn it is supporting itself in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. While many celebrities contribute to the relief effort by donating money or protective gear, the two-time Oscar winner defied the pattern of staying home to volunteer at a COVID-19 test station in Malibu, California.

In several photos making their way online, the "Milk"You could see a star taking on himself to give masks to other people. Rocking a black jacket with the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) logo on a white graphic T-shirt, he covered his face with a protective mask. To complete her look, she put on gray khakis, a pair of tan hiking boots and a dark cap.

In addition to CORE staff and volunteers, the actor plays Mickey Cohen in "Gangster Squad"His 28-year-old actress girlfriend also reportedly joined, Leila George.

The 59-year-old nonprofit CORE has been running a free trial site for first responders, essential workers and local Malibu residents since March 30. In collaboration with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office and the Los Angeles Fire Department, they have since provided more than 6,500 free trials and plan to open a new location on Friday, April 10.

Speaking about bringing the CORE approach home after years of helping struggling communities abroad, Penn said in a recent interview, "We have an infrastructure to respond, and we decided we would if we could be value-added."

"It's something we can quickly adapt to with initial training from the Los Angeles Fire Department," he added. "And then we can take all the firefighters and put them back to serve people the way we need them."

Garcetti could not be more grateful for the help. Through a statement, he explained: "Getting more people tested will help us give Angelenos the care they need and flatten the curve more quickly to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are working closely with these extraordinary partners. to expand access and increase capacity – and we are grateful to all who have stepped forward to strengthen this work. "