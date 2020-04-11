Sean Payton Teases New Falcons Uniforms, Launches Perfect 28-3 Prank On Atlanta Fan

The Falcons have been very nervous after the release of their new uniforms, and most of it comes from the other teams in their division, especially the Panthers.

But on Thursday, Saints coach Sean Payton delivered the most devastating hit yet.

It all started out quite innocently after Payton responded to a tweet from the official Atlanta account.

That "Impressive,quot; is loaded with sarcasm.

A Falcons fan decided he couldn't stop that and tried to trick Payton with the way he saw Netflix for three days after the Saints lost in the 2019 postseason.

Payton laughed for the last time: he had shown recommendations and the best subtle takedown.

Houston, we have a problem. – Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2020

Strange formatting, and oddly worded, too. Wait … what if you just take the first letter or number of each line?

Payton is referring to the Falcons' 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, which Atlanta lost despite having a 25-point lead in the third quarter. It was a crushing loss for the team and its fans, and the most painful moment in the Falcons' history.

His reference to "Houston, we have a problem,quot; is an acknowledgment of where the game was played: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The reactions were hilarious:

Finally, Payton let us know that everything was a joke.