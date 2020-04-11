‘Saturday Night Live’ returns with remote episode with Tom Hanks – Deadline

Live through Zoom, it was Saturday night live at home.

The NBC sketch comedy series returned in a special remote episode tonight with the cast practicing social distancing and a surprise appearance by Tom Hanks.

In his first television appearance since he was diagnosed with coronavirus, Hanks said it was good to return to the SNL set, although he admitted the setup was a little "weird".

After joking about why he was chosen to host the unusual episode, Hanks said he had to thank the coronavirus, of course.

"I have been the famous canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus, and since I was diagnosed, I have been more like the father of the United States than ever," he explained, adding: "No one wants to be near me for long and I think awkward people. "

This is the first new episode since the NBC sketch comedy series discontinued production last month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNL He was supposed to return from the break on March 28 with an original episode presented by John Krasinski and with musical guest Dua Lipa. But that was scrapped due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is unclear when the series will resume a weekly schedule. The long-lasting weekend staple is created and produced by Lorne Michaels.