Saturday Night Live returns with new content from remote locations during Coronavirus crash in New York

Saturday night live It has revealed that they will return with new material in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will take place remotely, but it's not clear how executive producer Lorne Michaels on 17 SNL the cast members and numerous crew members plan to make that happen under the rules of social distancing and refuge in New York City.

According to Deadline, have confirmed that the remote location sketches will include "Weekend Update," with hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. Discussions have been ongoing for a while for that segment to return on its own, just as the network has done with Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon and Late night with Seth Meyers.

‘Saturday Night Live’ returns this weekend with cast in remote locations https://t.co/J26oTZtLhn – NBC News (@NBCNews) April 11, 2020

However, it seems that they have decided to take things even further with other segments with the rest of the cast of their respective homes. Will this new episode have a host? Neither NBC nor Michaels have revealed that detail at the moment.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit New York City in mid-March, Saturday night live He was on a scheduled break, and they ended up canceling the March 28 episode that was supposed to feature John Krasinski as the host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest.

Krasinski has been making his own comedy sketch titled "Some Good News,quot; on YouTube, so it is not in doubt that he could be involved in the next episode.

Regular episodes of Saturday night live They generally feature prerecorded segments like digital shorts and comedy music videos, so there is a chance that some of those segments may be part of the remote broadcast from home.

The most important question about production is how different cast members will face each other when they're not together in the same room. Tips on how they could do that come from a video this week of SNL alumni Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon during Thursday's "at home,quot; edition Tonight's show.

Those three made a soap opera parody sketch titled "The Longest Day of Our Lives,quot;, and it was quite funny while being awkward at the same time. It is definitely a different experience for fans.

Will the show ever return to its usual weekly production at 30 Rockefeller Center, or will the remote episodes be the new normal? The show was supposed to produce five more episodes this season, but how they'll do it is still up in the air.

The remote episode of Saturday night live airs on Saturday, April 11 on NBC.



