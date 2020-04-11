Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams parody of Joe and Carol from Tiger King

We are months away from Halloween and Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams I've already earned it.

The 29 year old Modern Family Alum posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of herself dressed as the eccentric owner of the zoo Exotic Joe from the hit Netflix documentary series Tiger kingComplete with a mullet blonde wig, black cap, fake handlebar mustache and leopard print top while holding a plush Simba doll. She poses next to her fiancé, who appears to be dressed as Joe's enemy and animal activist. Carole Baskin. the Bachelorette party alum is wearing a long wavy blonde wig, a pink cat ears headband and a leopard print top, and is holding a box of sardines.

In the Tiger king documentary series, Carole talks about how to make a tiger eat a human, saying, "Just cover them with sardine oil or something they want to eat, it should be the trick."

Joe, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-PassageHe is currently serving 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole and other charges. He has accused her of killing her husband, Jack Donald "Don,quot; Lewis, Missing since 1997, and feeding her body with tigers at her animal rescue center, Big Cat Rescue. Carole has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

"That daughter Carole Baskin killed her husband," wrote Sarah on Instagram.