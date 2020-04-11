Santa Clara County Volunteers Monitor Homebound Seniors During Pandemic Close – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) – When the Santa Clara County shelter order went into effect last month, seniors who depend on a nonprofit organization for services suddenly found themselves isolated from volunteers. They help them with everything from getting to medical appointments, gardening, and even home repairs.

But volunteers from Heart of the Valley, which serves people 65 and older in western Santa Clara County, knew that their work must somehow continue.

Instead of home visits, they are now making "Friendly Calls." Every week, seniors who participate in the program, especially those who are homebound, receive a call from a volunteer who monitors them. Conversations can last anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours, according to volunteer Cyndi Goble.

"Oh my gosh, I've made someone cry to say, 'I'm so grateful that you called," Goble said. "It's just to let them know that they haven't been forgotten, and it brightens their day because they're really scared."

"They have people who call every week to see how I'm doing, to make sure I'm still kicking and alive," said Tim Diamond.

The 78-year-old San Jose resident has used Heart of the Valley services for two years and said the organization helped him when he couldn't trust his family, friends or neighbors.

"It makes me feel a lot better because I live alone, I'm retired on a fixed income and I don't drive, I don't get around much anymore," said Diamond.

Governor Gavin Newsom has echoed concerns about the physical, mental, and emotional health of older people during the pandemic; especially for those who live alone.

Experts have said that communicating with seniors is important during the stay-home order because it could save lives.

"Where they are alone is where we really care about the increased risk of depression, and unfortunately suicide is also a concern, older adults have very high suicide rates," said UCSF professor of sociology Stacy Torres.

Diamond described the weekly calls he receives from his volunteer as a "blessing,quot;.

"That means a lot to me," said Diamond. "I would say my life would be more difficult, definitely."

Heart of the Valley continues to receive people 65 and older who want friendly calls. Call 408-241-1571 for eligibility.