Sandra Lee says Governor Andrew Cuomo remains her boy despite his breakup

Sandra Lee, like many other American citizens, has been closely watching the words of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the past few weeks. This can be difficult for Lee, considering that she and Cuomo separated in September of last year.

During an interview with the New York Times, Sandra explained that she wakes up every morning and watches the news. She also sees Andrew live. The star claims that she often tells Andrew what she was thinking about after the lectures.

Lee added that the New York governor was still "her boy," furthermore, she claims that neither of them has had a date since they parted last year, as far as she knows, anyway. According to Sandra, she and Andrew are inextricably linked because of their friendship, children, and home.

Lee went on to say that she will be by his side until he dies. Dani Lever, Governor Cuomo's director of communications, told page six that Andrew wishes him well in these difficult times. There is no question that Andrew has been too busy dealing with a pandemic lately to start dating women again.

As noted above, Andrew Cuomo is the governor of New York, the state most affected by the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. So far, the state has more cases than any other state, though, it was reported in the past week that they are finally beginning to see a decrease in cases.

However, according to a Politico report, there are problems with the state's medical system, including a lack of cotton swabs for testing. The store claims that doctors use long cotton swabs to slide the inside of a person's throat or nostrils for the test.

However, as supplies run out, it is becoming increasingly difficult for medical professionals to have the tools necessary to perform the appropriate tests.

Demetre Daskalakis, a physician and deputy commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said there was a possibility that New York would soon run out of cotton buds. He added that providers have been told to only screen patients who need to keep their supplies.



