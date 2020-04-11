San Francisco rushes to move homeless people to hotels after COVID-19 outbreak at homeless shelter – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A day after San Francisco announced 70 cases of coronavirus at the city's largest homeless shelter, buses took residents to city-insured hotels.

On Saturday, MSC South looked a lot like a medical emergency room. Sheriff's agents abroad were wearing all the protective gear as some residents, presumably those not infected, were transferred to hotels that the city has secured to isolate vulnerable populations.

"We had plans to staff hotel rooms as quickly as possible in the event of an outbreak," said Mayor London Breed on Friday.

For weeks, several city supervisors and homeless advocates had been pushing for broader use of hotel rooms before such an outbreak. The mayor's office resisted that approach, using hotel rooms on a more tactical scale, arguing that the city simply does not have the staff to house the homeless in general and at will.

"If you can't take care of yourself, you're still going to go somewhere, but we need more attention to make it succeed," said Abigail Stewart-Kahn, director of homelessness and supportive housing.

She says filling any room requires evaluating the resident for any potential needs, then securing the necessary resources and staff.

"The staff is sufficient, from monitoring, security, medical care and counseling," says Stewart-Kahn.

"Making sure that we can feed people, that we can clean the rooms and that we can do the laundry," added Mayor Breed. "Make sure we can keep the people we are asking

work in these safe hotels. "

"I'm in business," says Randy Shaw, director of the Tenderloin Housing clinic. “My organization is in the business of housing homeless people outside of shelters. And it is not a process as fast as many of the supervisors realize. It takes longer. "

Shaw says the risk inside the shelters is not separate from the situation outside the shelters, pointing to MSC South as an example. While security was visible today, yesterday afternoon we saw shelter residents mingle with those living in tents, just beyond the shelter door.

"The people we're talking about can't even get into the shelters," says Shaw. "There is no space on the streets, and the city does not care. When they say they are allowing tents, that is not true. They are only allowing them in the Solomillo. So you literally cannot even leave your apartment or hotel in the Sirloin and be safe outside the door of your house because there are tents there. "

Her suggestion, and one that the city is considering now, is a large-scale outdoor camp for those still on the sidewalks.

"I mean the Civic Center Park behind you is completely empty," Shaw says of the plaza outside the San Francisco City Hall. “The Fulton Mall at the Asian Art Museum and Library is completely empty. And they could do it with bathroom and food structures. They could do that tomorrow. There is nothing to stop it, and they don't do that. So I think defenders are very frustrated that the whole process, at all levels, takes longer. We have tolerated homelessness in our society since 1982. Now chickens have come home to sleep.

and you see how damaging and destructive it is for the entire population. "

The city says it is making its way to something it calls "refuge balance." That would mean taking out the vulnerable, while those left inside can safely distance themselves from each other. As for any large, sanctioned outdoor camps, the mayor's office says those plans will be detailed in the coming days.