San Francisco offers 911 text option to support survivors of domestic violence during shelter order – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A new service in San Francisco will allow people in dangerous situations to text 911 instead of calling, city officials announced Friday.

Although people are encouraged to call 911 in emergencies, the new option is for people who are not in a safe place to ask for help; deaf, hard of hearing or speech disabled; or those who are unable to speak to a 911 operator due to a medical emergency.

According to Mayor London Breed, the service is especially necessary for survivors of domestic violence who may be living with their abuser, as the city remains protected due to the new coronavirus.

Since the refuge order went into effect, the city has reported a higher percentage of emergency calls related to domestic violence. Since March 16, 2020, the city has seen a drop in overall 911 calls by 24 percent, while calls related to domestic violence remained similar to those from March 17, 2019 to April 8 of 2019, said the mayor's office.

In addition, advocacy organizations for survivors of domestic violence have reported an increase in calls for service and shelter.

"Sending a text message to 9-1-1 is a great feature for our City's emergency response to better serve all of our residents, but it has become even more important during the coronavirus pandemic," Breed said in a release.

“With people staying home, it is a particularly difficult and dangerous time for people experiencing domestic violence. We have secured apartments for victims of domestic violence during this stay-at-home order, and now with the text message to 9-1-1 we are also making it easier for victims to communicate with the police safely, "he said.

On Thursday, Breed announced that the city, along with owner Veritas Investments, acquired 20 furnished apartments for qualifying domestic violence survivors. The city is looking to secure more units, he said.

Mary Ellen Carrol, executive director of the city's Emergency Management Department, said: “If you can call 9-1-1, that's what you should do, but sometimes it's not safe to call verbally. This is when being able to text 9-1-1 can become the vital link between someone in distress and the help they need. We believe this is true now during this global pandemic and beyond this public health crisis. "

