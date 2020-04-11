San Francisco medical personnel join the battle of New York coronavirus; Curry Delivers Surprise Message – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A group of 20 UC San Francisco healthcare workers – 12 doctors and eight nurses – boarded a flight to New Jersey on Saturday to join the battle against the coronavirus in New York City and they were attended by a special shout from the Golden State Warriors Steph Curry's Star.

As they settled into their seats on the United Airlines flight, Curry appeared on the plane's screen.

"Hello UCSF doctors and nurses, I wanted to send you a special message and congratulate you guys and encourage everyone in the work that you are doing," said the Warriors star. "Your sense of sacrifice and selflessness is incredible and you are taking a step forward to call to serve people and go further."

The group will complete a one-month voluntary assignment that will provide emergency medical care for patients in the New York Presbyterian hospital system.

UCSF healthcare workers specialize in critical care, hospital medicine, and emergency medicine. They were selected from over 150 nurses and 50 doctors who volunteered for the assignment.

In recent weeks, New York City has become the country's epicenter for COVID-19 infections, which has taxed its healthcare system. As of April 8, there were 20,474 hospitalized patients with the disease in their hospitals. As of the night of April 9, there were 2,520 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York Presbyterian hospitals.

San Francisco, by contrast, has had far fewer cases and hospitalizations. As of April 6, there were 90 hospitalized patients in the city. As of April 9, UCSF Health had 20 hospitalized patients, with an additional 12 patients awaiting their test results.

"This is an opportunity for UCSF to support our front-line healthcare colleagues in New York City," said Dr. Josh Adler, Clinical Director of UCSF Health. "We continue to focus on our patients here in San Francisco, and we have very good resources for healthcare workers should we face an increase, even with our volunteers in New York."