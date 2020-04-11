San Francisco Mayor Charges Fees Food delivery services may charge restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – In support of San Francisco restaurants struggling to offer takeout during the refugee order, Mayor London Breed issued an emergency order on Friday temporarily limiting delivery rates for companies external delivery.

Even before the pandemic, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association struggled to cut those fees, which generally range from 20 to 30% per order. Now, this fee can eliminate the entire profit margin of a restaurant.

"We are seeing a 10% increase in orders week after week in people who are open. So the volume is going up. The problem is that restaurants are losing money on those sales," said GGRA CEO Laurie Thomas. .

Since the delivery service is the only option for customers other than takeaways, the order limits the rate that app-based delivery companies can charge restaurants by 15 percent, according to the mayor's office.

"What this will do is make sure that our restaurants are protected because we know during this pandemic that we are not sure how long it will last," said Mayor Breed. "There will be many restaurants that may not come back from this."

Since the pandemic, many delivery services have waived customer-side fees, but still charge restaurants a commission.

"I feel like the rates were astronomical and, in my view, they weren't a start," said Che Fico co-owner David Nayfeld.

Nayfeld said he didn't incorporate delivery apps into his business because of those high fees.

"I don't think any restaurant is reaching a break-even point right now, I don't think any one of them is about to break even," he said. "In any case, what they're doing is reducing the bleeding a little bit."

Delivery service GrubHub sent an email to its customers asking them to oppose the mayor's order, saying it would increase customer fees from $ 5 to $ 10 per order and paralyze delivery orders.

The city says the limit will remain in effect until restaurants can resume meals in person.

"Everyone I've spoken to is very encouraged by that, probably on the restaurant side," said Thomas.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.