Samsung finally kills S Voice assistant starting June 1

Later this year, Samsung will finally kill its assistant S Voice, who never caught up with Apple's Siri. A note on Samsung's support page says S Voice will no longer be available starting June 1, as first reported by SamMobile.

Samsung's first attempt at having a voice assistant, S Voice, was introduced in 2012 on the Galaxy S III, but it was flawed and slow. How 9to5 Google Notes, S Voice was able to set reminders and make calls, but was unable to answer user questions in a conversational way, as Siri and the Google Assistant are designed to do.

Samsung essentially replaced S Voice with Bixby on phones starting with the Galaxy S8 (though Bixby itself hasn't exactly impressed reviewers of The edge during its useful life, either). Some of Samsung's wearables still have S Voice; The Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Active have Bixby updates available and a similar update to Gear S3 and Gear Sport will be provided after June 1, according to Samsung.