Safaree Updates Fans With Her Backyard Quarantine Activities – Watch Her Videos

Safaree enjoys all kinds of outdoor activities at home during this coronavirus pandemic. He's been working like crazy, and shared several videos for his fans during these tough times.

Check out the latest clips he posted on his social media account.

& # 39; Day 789 … I'm seeing things in my backyard … I know the Easter Bunny isn't blowing up blank buses and I just pop out of his hole doing the shoulder hop and bouncing genna … my daughter She will go crazy & # 39 ;, Safaree published A video in which he is dressed as a bunny.

A commenter said: ‘Omg, why are you like this?!?! "@Iamerica_mena how do you deal with him?" And another person also asked Erica Mena: "I need this energy @iamerica_mena sis, how do you manage?"

Someone else said: ‘This girl will be a happy girl. Laughing at the madness every day hahaha. "

Safaree also shared a video he's working on and said, "Grind don't stop. The operation goodbye daddy bod looks good‼ ️ Who's doing pop‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ link in the bio.

One fan said, "@safaree big homie if you are in or near ATL and can bring your gear for serious training," and another follower posted this: "Ohhhh, please, you would never have a dad's body … i just I can't see you doing that.

Safaree also made her fans laugh with this video:

‘Who else does not know the words and sings them like this? @usher tell them I'm a goat‼ ️‼ ️ Yes @ericbellinger this is my lane. Man, this is music to my ears !! Don't forget me when you mention the goats and I don't need No1 to make me! I know I'm great‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ #climaxchallenge ’

Many people told Safaree that he is funny in the comments, and he also said that he is definitely a great father to his baby and Erica Mena's girl.



