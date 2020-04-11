Home Entertainment Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child

Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child

Rupert Grint is going to be a dad!

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

the Harry Potter The star was recently spotted with longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome, who had her baby on display.

Jun Sato / WireImage, Ian West – Pa Images / Getty Images

You can see the photo here.


The actor's representative confirmed the news in a statement, saying: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce that they are expecting a baby and would ask for privacy at this time."

Aris / BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The couple, who have been dating since 2011, have kept their relationship primarily a secret. In fact, it wasn't until a 2018 viral tweet that most fans even knew they were together.

I was years old today when I discovered that Georgia of Angus, thongs and perfect kisses have been dating Ron Weasley since 2011 ????

Then last year the two sparked marriage rumors when they were photographed with matching rings, though nothing was ever confirmed.

"Turning 30 felt strange … I'm going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I would like to settle down and have children soon," he told The Guardian, 31. in 2018

Gary Gershoff / WireImage

He went on, telling us all ~ we really * want to know: "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's a good name, but probably not. And Grint is a difficult name to match a syllable first." name with ".

Well, whatever the two of you decide to name the baby, it will be the perfect fit. Congratulations to the happy couple!

