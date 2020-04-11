Ronda Rousey is dedicated to the fight, but is she doing it to return to the ring?

A part of the professional wrestling world thinks Ronda Rousey's recent negative comments are a heel job, but if they are, then Ronda is selling them as hard as she used to work in the Octagon.

On Thursday, Rousey coined the term "fake fights for fun,quot; and ripped "ungrateful,quot; fans during a "Wild Ride." appearance on the podcast with Steve-O, just seconds after she spoke about wrestling.

"I love WWE. I had a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room, like 'Hell yeah' like running, having fake fights for fun is the best thing," she He said. "I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater. I love live theater. It's one of the latest forms of live theater. And it's a lot of fun."

On the other hand (foot?), He doesn't want to fight full time because of the cost it causes his body (he says WWE discovered he had a broken back) and because he's really happy with his life as a farmer.

All that seemed and sounded genuine.

On Saturday, he turned up the heat and perhaps set the stage for a ringing matchup by tweeting that health risk fighters face pale compared to the risks that MMA fighters take.

Some of the girls backed away after that.

Alex Bliss noted that his concussions were not compensated.

Bliss has worked extensively with Rousey (and has reportedly been hurt by her), so is this a reboot of a show or a real animosity? It's wrestling, who knows?

Becky Lynch went into action before that.

Heck of a promotion, champion.

After seeing this from Nia Jax, who is coming off both knee surgery and who is friends with Bliss, the verdict could go either way, but it smells like the start of a construction involving real hatred.

I can't wait for Round 2 to return to WWE 2 someday. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring which is the ONLY way that Round 2 looks good in the ring with me. I will risk my work going down in history as that of this business that knocked her unconscious! #TestMeBitch – 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 11, 2020

Oh, and we have former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler defending Ronda, after Lynch defeated Baszler at WrestleMania 36 to retain her "Raw,quot; women's belt.

HOW DARE RONDA CARES MORE ABOUT HIS FAMILY THAN PLEASANT FANS WHO ARE NEVER HAPPY! – Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 11, 2020

While Rousey seemed to be shooting directly with Steve-O, this Saturday it came out just the weekend before WWE is about to resume its televised events, starting with "Raw,quot; on Monday.

A little air time (and fighting time) ahead for Rousey, kayfabekiller hashtag? It is wrestling. Probably. Perhaps. Who knows? WWE probably wouldn't mind if you tuned in to find out.