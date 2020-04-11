Rihanna Lauded by PETA for her cruelty-free clothing line

Instagram

The hitmaker & # 39; Diamonds & # 39; She has earned a great fashion honor from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for using vegan materials in her Fenty clothing line.

Up News Info –

Rihanna He has been awarded the fashion honor of PETA for his cruelty-free Fenty clothing creations.

The "Umbrella" singer will receive the A Compassion in Fashion award from the animal rights organization after debuting a capsule collection of "high-quality faux leather goods, including a corset dress and skirt, buttoned shirts "

"Rihanna should bow to this stunning cruelty-free collection," says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. "With her new vegan collection, Rihanna shows how easy it is to create a killer look that no animal had to die for."

Rihanna joins a long list of stars, including Serena Williams, Rooney mara, RZAand Jessica Simpson, who have used vegan materials in their fashion collections.