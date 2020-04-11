Home Entertainment Rihanna Lauded by PETA for her cruelty-free clothing line

Rihanna Lauded by PETA for her cruelty-free clothing line

The hitmaker & # 39; Diamonds & # 39; She has earned a great fashion honor from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for using vegan materials in her Fenty clothing line.

Rihanna He has been awarded the fashion honor of PETA for his cruelty-free Fenty clothing creations.

The "Umbrella" singer will receive the A Compassion in Fashion award from the animal rights organization after debuting a capsule collection of "high-quality faux leather goods, including a corset dress and skirt, buttoned shirts "

"Rihanna should bow to this stunning cruelty-free collection," says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. "With her new vegan collection, Rihanna shows how easy it is to create a killer look that no animal had to die for."

Rihanna joins a long list of stars, including Serena Williams, Rooney mara, RZAand Jessica Simpson, who have used vegan materials in their fashion collections.