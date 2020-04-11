Rihanna is too busy & # 39; & # 39; trying to save the world & # 39; & # 39; to give us an album

Don't bother her with "where's the album?"RihannaI have a bigger goal in mind.

Not that she it doesn't She wants to give us an album (or at least that's what we will tell ourselves), she is "trying to save the world,quot;.

On Friday, as part of the singer's "Fenty Social Club,quot; party on Instagram Live, the owner and founder of Fenty Beauty reminded her fans and fans watching her at home not to mention he album.

"If one of you motherfuckers asks me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike you, the president … in sight," said the 32-year-old during the concert. . -stream, taking a hit on Donald trump.

While the nine-time Grammy winner hasn't given fans a specific date for when she could release new music, she recently said in an interview with British Vogue that she is "aggressively working on music,quot;.

"I don't want my albums to feel like themes," he told the magazine. "There are no rules. There is no format. There is only good music, and if I feel it, I am turning it off."