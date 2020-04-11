Rihanna criticizes Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus during the dance with Lil Uzi Vert

WENN

The Barbadian singer playfully warns someone asking when her new album will be released during an Instagram Live, saying she is "trying to save the world unlike all of you president."

Rihanna joins the list of celebrities who are not satisfied with the way Donald trump manages the coronavirus crisis. The singer of "Umbrella" has inserted a subtle blow to the president during a fun Instagram Live with Lil Uzi Vert.

In the video, the Grammy-winning artist joined Uzi's virtual party from her home, where she was having fun with some friends. Rocking long braids, red lipstick, and black sunglasses, she had a dance with Uzi with her song "Futsal Shuffle".

RiRi also took the time to read the comments, when she noticed that some people were still teasing her about the release date of her new album. Issuing a playful warning, he told them that if a person asked her again about the record while "she is trying to save the world unlike you, the president," she is falling "into sight."

<br />

Generally, people enjoyed Rihanna and Uzi's joint activity on social media. "I need more uzi and rihanna interactions because it was so cute," one person reacted to his Instagram Live. Another echoed: "Rihanna and Uzi dancing to futsal is the most beautiful thing you'll see today."

A third commenter called it "the best live stream of the quarantine." Another person said, "Rihanna and Lil Uzi having a dance battle can cure Corona quarantine depression with one hand." Someone else shared: "Uzi and Rihanna at ig live together is what I like the most about getting out of quarantine."

Rihanna has taken steps to help the world fight the coronavirus pandemic. He recently teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to boost the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles by more than $ 4 million. The Barbadian beauty also bought and shipped a fan to her home country for her father Ronald Fenty, who is battling COVID-19.

"My daughter Robyn visited me every day," he said, referring to the pop star by his birth name. "She did a lot for me. I appreciate everything she has done." Speaking of his symptoms, he shared: "I thought I was going to die, to be honest … I had a fever running through my nose. I had a fever on my lips. It was a lot of fever. I feared the worst."