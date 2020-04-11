Rihanna beats Donald Trump and her fans after being asked about her album while she is trying to save the world.

It's no secret that fans have long been waiting for Rihanna to release a new album. However, during a live broadcast, the star applauded everyone who kept asking about it, talking about how she's too busy "trying to save the world,quot; instead of President Donald Trump, to have time to make music.

Of course, he was talking about his involvement in treating the current coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this point, wondering when Rihanna's album would be released has become something of a meme, or an inside joke in fandom, but the artist seems to have had enough.

His last live concert with IG was meant for him to communicate with his fans and chat about what he's been doing to help the situation in the midst of the quarantine.

But even so, there were many people who joined the live broadcast focusing more on his musical career than on his contribution to "saving the world,quot;.

In response, she began to rant that: "If one of your mothers asks me about the album one more time when I try to save the world, unlike all presidents … in sight."

"If one of you motherfuckers asks me about the album one more time when I try to save the world unlike you, the president … in sight!" – Rihanna on Instagram Live 😂pic.twitter.com/pCOcu5X1qJ – Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 11, 2020

Naturally, it's clear who he was talking about even though he didn't mention Donald Trump's name.

In fact, the President of the United States has been widely criticized for not taking the pandemic seriously, even telling his supporters that he had no intention of wearing a mask while in public, although it is highly recommended.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has donated no less than $ 5 million for global coronavirus relief through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

And that's not all! The singer and businesswoman also promised to donate another $ 1 million with Jay Z to help those affected in New York and Los Angeles exclusively.

Their efforts seem to focus particularly on helping victims of domestic violence who may be going through an even more difficult time while in quarantine with their abusers.



